Bank of America Boosts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $96.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.50.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $91.56 on Monday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,052.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.13.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in General Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 618,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 749,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,819,000 after acquiring an additional 30,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

