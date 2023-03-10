Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 340,538 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 148,971 shares.The stock last traded at $31.65 and had previously closed at $32.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.30 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 37.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

(Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.