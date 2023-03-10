Barclays Downgrades SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) to Equal Weight

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SEGXF. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 960 ($11.54) to GBX 1,000 ($12.03) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.12) to GBX 975 ($11.72) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,040 ($12.51) to GBX 1,100 ($13.23) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,043.00.

SEGRO Stock Performance

SEGXF stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

About SEGRO

SEGRO Plc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops modern warehouses and light industrial properties. The firm offers big box, third party logistics and transport companies, manufacturers, data center operators, and wholesalers. The company was founded by Percival Perry and Noel Mobbs in 1920 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

