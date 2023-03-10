Barclays Trims ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Target Price to $5.00

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
ZimVie stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. ZimVie has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31.
In related news, insider Richard Heppenstall purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,848. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.
