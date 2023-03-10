Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $38.31

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.31 and last traded at $38.79, with a volume of 1256551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Baxter International Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.01.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.02%.

Insider Activity at Baxter International

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ally Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in Baxter International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 102,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

