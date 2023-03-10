Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.07

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.07 and last traded at C$5.11, with a volume of 767440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. ATB Capital raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.33.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

