Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 2.6% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.89.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.74. 59,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $277.29. The company has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

