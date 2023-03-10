Beldex Price Up 7.7% This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $157.33 million and $3.02 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.24 or 0.07000967 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00073396 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00027719 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00054117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00023726 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000954 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

