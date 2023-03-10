Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 598440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Belo Sun Mining Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$27.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17.

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, and 63 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

See Also

