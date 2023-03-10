Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

HIBB has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hibbett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.25.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $67.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $856.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.63. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.76.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hibbett news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi boosted its stake in Hibbett by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 4.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.