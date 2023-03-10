Berkshire Grey Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,113 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,084% compared to the typical volume of 94 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Berkshire Grey to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Grey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGRY. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,082,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Berkshire Grey by 11,104.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,193,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Grey by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,032,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 849,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Berkshire Grey by 134.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,262,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 724,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey Price Performance

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Shares of BGRY opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Berkshire Grey has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

