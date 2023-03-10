Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Robert Carey Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) Director Robert Carey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 852,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,321.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Beyond Air Stock Up 5.3 %

XAIR opened at $6.21 on Friday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $11.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Air

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

