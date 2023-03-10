Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

BIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Big Lots from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $16.11.

BIG opened at $14.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $406.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.01. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $40.45.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.41. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 20.12% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently -16.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

