Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Position Lessened by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP reduced its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,267 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Bio-Techne by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,304,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Bio-Techne by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,266,000 after acquiring an additional 41,616 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

TECH opened at $74.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $113.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.04.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.25 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

