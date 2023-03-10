Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for approximately 1.2% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,181,298,000 after acquiring an additional 54,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Biogen by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,709,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,651,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Biogen by 15.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,666,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,947,000 after acquiring an additional 227,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.68. 183,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.73.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

