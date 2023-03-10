BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $12,599.55 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rice sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $12,599.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,364,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Michael Rice sold 4,290 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $97,597.50.

On Thursday, February 9th, Michael Rice sold 144 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $3,542.40.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Michael Rice sold 898 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $15,176.20.

BLFS stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.50. 234,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,095. The stock has a market cap of $962.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,217,000 after buying an additional 522,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,545,000 after buying an additional 486,631 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 993,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,077,000 after buying an additional 389,812 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,219,000 after buying an additional 388,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,673,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. Stephens cut their price target on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

