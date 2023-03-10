Bitcoin Cash Price Reaches $109.24 (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $109.24 or 0.00543979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.11 billion and approximately $191.13 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,081.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00166139 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00036776 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000694 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,332,738 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.
