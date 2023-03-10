Bitcoin Cash Price Reaches $109.24 (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $109.24 or 0.00543979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.11 billion and approximately $191.13 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,081.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00166139 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00036776 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000694 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,332,738 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

