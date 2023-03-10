Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Hits $13.35

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $13.35 or 0.00066996 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $233.84 million and approximately $6.77 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00157918 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00044449 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001515 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

