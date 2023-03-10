Bitcoiva (BCA) Price Reaches $11.48 on Exchanges

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for $11.48 or 0.00057183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $184.13 million and approximately $1,081.86 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,069.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.18 or 0.00544025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00166449 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00036661 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000694 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000958 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 11.2796144 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $3,465.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.