BitDAO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.04 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One BitDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002384 BTC on popular exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $13.04 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO was first traded on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

