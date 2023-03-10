BITICA COIN One Day Trading Volume Hits $680,312.80 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0881 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $680,312.80 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00011310 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00035665 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00035660 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022056 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005000 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00220413 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,759.17 or 0.99989257 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

