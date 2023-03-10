BitShares (BTS) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitShares (BTS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $29.95 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012340 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006368 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004413 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002068 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.

Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.

BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

