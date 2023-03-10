BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.33% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BJ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.
NYSE:BJ opened at $76.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.65. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.
