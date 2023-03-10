BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Given “Neutral” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BL. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.67.

BL stock opened at $64.17 on Monday. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.82 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average is $65.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.01% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $30,602.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,944.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $30,602.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,591,944.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,392,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,716 in the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,712,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,167,000 after purchasing an additional 296,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,798,000 after purchasing an additional 62,961 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,149,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,740,000 after purchasing an additional 166,594 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,528,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 374,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

