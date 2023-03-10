bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 272.7% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

bleuacacia Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLEU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,115. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. bleuacacia has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

Get bleuacacia alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLEU. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in bleuacacia by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in bleuacacia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 277,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in bleuacacia by 1.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 608,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in bleuacacia in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in bleuacacia by 30.6% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 71,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for bleuacacia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bleuacacia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.