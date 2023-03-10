Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.32

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.32 and last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 195332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLBD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 442.21% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $235.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Bird news, Director Phil Horlock sold 14,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $324,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 409,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blue Bird

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Blue Bird by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 445,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Blue Bird by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Blue Bird by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Blue Bird by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.