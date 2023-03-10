Blume Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Blume Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 47.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 979.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.90. 357,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.30.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

