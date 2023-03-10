Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $193,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 104.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,378,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,587,000 after acquiring an additional 163,750 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 31,560,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,297 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,993,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,700,000 after purchasing an additional 317,458 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,189,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares during the last quarter.

DFAC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 158,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,034. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

