Blume Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $110.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,622,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,570,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $449.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $76.25 and a 1-year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

