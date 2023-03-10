Blume Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Blume Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

Medtronic Price Performance

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.94. 689,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,255,522. The company has a market capitalization of $103.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.77. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.