Blume Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.8% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,013,729. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.71 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

