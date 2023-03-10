Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 999 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Blume Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its position in ABB by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,411 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,705,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in ABB by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ABB by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 22,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABB. StockNews.com upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB Stock Down 0.5 %

ABB Company Profile

Shares of ABB traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 268,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $35.54.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

