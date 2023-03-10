Blume Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.11 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,419,000 after acquiring an additional 811,702 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 268,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Shares of DFAS stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,012. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average is $52.50. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

