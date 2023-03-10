BMO Capital Markets Cuts Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target to C$8.00

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SECYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

