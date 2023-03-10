BMO Capital Markets Cuts Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$8.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares cut shares of Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.10.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE SES opened at C$6.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$5.02 and a 1-year high of C$8.76.

Secure Energy Services Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Secure Energy Services

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$26,273.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 367,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,446,441.47. In other news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$26,273.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 367,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,446,441.47. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$118,107.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 464,255 shares in the company, valued at C$3,087,202.90. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.