BMO Capital Markets Raises SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$30.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.38.

SNC opened at C$31.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58. The stock has a market cap of C$5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.34, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.41. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$21.27 and a twelve month high of C$33.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

