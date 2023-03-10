BMO Capital Markets Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$194.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$183.00 to C$194.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s current price.

WSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of WSP Global to a “sell” rating and set a C$147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$184.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$187.55.

TSE WSP traded down C$0.97 on Friday, reaching C$173.23. The company had a trading volume of 152,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$130.65 and a 1 year high of C$181.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$169.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$162.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

