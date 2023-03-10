Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,411 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.75% of Boise Cascade worth $40,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $67.14 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

