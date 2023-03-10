Boit C F David Buys Shares of 31,700 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Boit C F David bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.5% of Boit C F David’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,955,557,000 after buying an additional 2,011,683 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,689,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,518,117,000 after purchasing an additional 316,416 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,252,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,439,881,000 after purchasing an additional 565,475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,226,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $989,536,000 after purchasing an additional 813,894 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,660 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $98.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,952. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $124.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $170.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Mizuho increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.