Boit C F David Invests $4.41 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,000. McDonald’s accounts for 3.6% of Boit C F David’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.88. The company had a trading volume of 645,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,988. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $223.16 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.78.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

