Boit C F David Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.83. 130,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,886. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.92 and its 200-day moving average is $216.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

