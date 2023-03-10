Boit C F David Purchases New Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,859,000 after buying an additional 1,315,875 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 954.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,494,000 after buying an additional 640,598 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 198.0% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 399,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,319,000 after buying an additional 265,486 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after purchasing an additional 257,251 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,994,000 after buying an additional 214,820 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.25.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $6.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $344.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $364.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $331.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.84.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

