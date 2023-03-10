Boit C F David Takes $609,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Boit C F David bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,450 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 24.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.78. 859,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,546,588. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

