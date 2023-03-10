Boit C F David Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boit C F David acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 905 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,537 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $2,566,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $10,707,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 454.5% during the third quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 2,074 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $7.06 on Friday, reaching $331.31. 596,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $352.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.65. The company has a market cap of $151.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $473.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.56.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

