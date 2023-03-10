Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Increased by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 188.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at $103,867,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,500.91. The stock had a trading volume of 89,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,630.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,388.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,060.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 125.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,675.16.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

