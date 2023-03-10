Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) CFO Brett I. Parker Sells 32,728 Shares of Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWLGet Rating) CFO Brett I. Parker sold 32,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $540,012.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,764,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,108,425.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BOWL opened at $16.59 on Friday. Bowlero Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BOWL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOWL. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Bowlero by 8.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bowlero by 42.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bowlero by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Bowlero by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Bowlero by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

