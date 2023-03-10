Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) CFO Brett I. Parker Sells 32,728 Shares of Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) CFO Brett I. Parker sold 32,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $540,012.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,764,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,108,425.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Bowlero Trading Down 3.1 %
NYSE:BOWL opened at $16.59 on Friday. Bowlero Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BOWL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.
Institutional Trading of Bowlero
Bowlero Company Profile
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bowlero (BOWL)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.