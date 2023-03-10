Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Update

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 155.6% from the February 13th total of 418,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Boxlight to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Boxlight Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ BOXL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.51. 133,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. Boxlight has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.42.

Institutional Trading of Boxlight

About Boxlight

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 792.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 488,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Boxlight by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Boxlight by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boxlight in the third quarter valued at $186,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

Featured Articles

