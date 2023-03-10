Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Update

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 155.6% from the February 13th total of 418,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Boxlight to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Boxlight Trading Down 5.8 %
NASDAQ BOXL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.51. 133,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. Boxlight has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.42.
About Boxlight
Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.
