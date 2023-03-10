Bradley Mark J. Buys 5,395 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Bradley Mark J. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the quarter. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers comprises about 1.8% of Bradley Mark J.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,765,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,737. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $72.73.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.