Bradley Mark J. Grows Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bradley Mark J. lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises approximately 2.3% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in Workday by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Workday by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 33.2% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.72.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.02. The company had a trading volume of 758,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,643. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $248.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.08.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $181,859.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,152,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,814 shares of company stock valued at $19,999,462 in the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

