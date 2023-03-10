Bradley Mark J. Purchases 970 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Bradley Mark J. grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,135 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,595,000 after buying an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.86. 1,837,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,304. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $82.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
